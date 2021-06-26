7 months of stir: Protesting farmers plan march to Raj Bhawans today; security tightened

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Meerut: Farmers, under the leadership of BKU leader Naresh Tikait, ride on tractor trolleys on their way to the Delhi-Ghazipur border

Farmers from Haryana are all set to march to the Governor’s house today and submit a memorandum to mark the completion of seven months of their agitation against the Centre’s three new agri-marketing laws. The memorandum to the President will be sent through the Governor, said the BKU (Chaduni), a farmer union part of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leading the stir.

Farmers camping at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders will observe June 26 as the "Save Agriculture, Save Democracy Day" to mark the completion of seven months of their agitation.

The BKU (Chaduni) said on the call of the SKM, farmers of Haryana will submit a memorandum to the state Governor in Chandigarh.

Bharatiya Kisan Union’s all-India president Naresh Tikait made the declaration while addressing farmers at UP Gate where they have been sitting on a dharna, blocking one carriageway from Ghaziabad to Delhi of the National Highway 9 for the last seven months.

Tikat addressed the farmers after leading a rally of 100 tractors from Muzaffarnagar to the protest site on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad.

Addressing the protesting farmers, Tikait said it is the "height of the central government’s rigidness" that the farmers have been sitting in protests at various borders point of Delhi for the last seven months but the government has turned a blind eye to their demand.

“Only a deaf and mute government can act like this,” he said.

Meanwhile, keeping in view the farmers’ programme, tight security arrangements have been put in place by the Chandigarh Police.

According to a statement issued by the Chandigarh traffic police, 13 entry and exit points in Chandigarh will remain closed on June 26 from 10 am to 6 pm.

“In view of the law and order situation in the city, following entry/exit points will remain closed on June 26 from 10 am to 6 pm. These are Mullanpur barrier, Zirakpur barrier, Sector 5/8 turn, Hirsa Singh Chowk, Sector 7/8 turn, Lake turn, Sector 7 residence cut opposite PRB, Golf turn, Gursagar Sahib turn, Maulijagran bridge, Housing Board near bridge, Kishangarh turn and Matour Barrier,” the statement said.

"Therefore, the general public is advised not to use these routes and to stay at home except in case of any emergency," it said.

Farmer's protest: Delhi Metro to shut three stations today

The Delhi Metro has decided to shut three main stations on the Yellow Line for four hours on Saturday, anticipating protest by farmers agitating over the three agri laws enacted last year.

Protests in the heart of the national capital are anticipated on Saturday and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and police authorities have taken security measures.

"As advised by Delhi Police, in view of security reasons, three Metro stations of Yellow Line namely, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha will remain closed for public from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm tomorrow i.e, 26.06.2021 (Saturday)," the DMRC tweeted on Friday night.

A senior police officer also said that in view of the anticipated protest, the DMRC has been asked to close some designated metro stations as a precautionary measure.

A spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union said, "Farmers are gathering again in large numbers at the Ghazipur border" in a show of strength.

Farmers have been protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. They have been camping at Delhi borders since November last year, demanding the withdrawal of these three laws and that a new law be made to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

Several rounds of talks between the farmers and the government have failed to break the deadlock over these contentious laws.

The government last held talks with farmer leaders on January 22. The talks between the two sides came to a halt after a January 26 tractor parade by farmers in Delhi turned violent.

Latest India News