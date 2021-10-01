'You've strangulated city and now want to protest inside it': Supreme Court hits out at protesting farmers

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Kisan Mahapanchayat has sought permission to hold protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The Supreme Court on Friday hit out at farmers protesting Centre's three agriculture laws at various Delhi border points, saying they have 'strangulated the entire the capital city (Delhi) and blocked highways'. The apex court's strong observation came over a plea by the Kisan Mahapanchayat seeking permission to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar.

"This coaxing should stop. You have blocked highways and roads. You have strangulated the city and now you want to come inside the city and protest," a bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar said.

"Once you have approached courts challenging the laws, what is the point of continuing the protests. If you have faith in courts, pursue that for urgent hearing instead of protesting," the top court said.

The farmers body argued in the court that it was the police that has blocked the highways

"We have not blocked the highways, police has. We have been asking for permission from Delhi police to protest at Jantar mantar as it was given to Sanyukta Kisaan Morcha," the counsel representing the farmers body said.

