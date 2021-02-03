Farmers' delegation meets Kejriwal; urges for judicial inquiry into R-Day violence

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Farmers during their ongoing protest at Singhu Border, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

A delegation of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Tuesday met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and urged him for a judicial inquiry into the alleged "conspiracy" against farmers protesting the Centre's farm laws. The Morcha leaders in a press conference said the Delhi government informed them that 115 farmers arrested by police were in Tihar jail, and they demanded the formation of a medical board to examine them.

“The leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha met CM Arvind Kejriwal today to discuss the issue of farmers lodged in jails of Delhi and missing persons in connection with farmers protest. The Delhi government has shared a detailed list of 115 farmers lodged in Delhi's jails. CM Kejriwal assured the farm leaders full support in their fight for justice,” the city government said in a statement.

The Morcha leaders said the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) formed a legal team on Monday and started working to assist those who were missing or lodged in jail.

The legal team met Kejriwal and other leaders on Tuesday and demanded the release of farmers lodged in jails.

The delegation included Prem Singh Bhangu, Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala, Inderjit Singh and Harpal Singh Mundal.

The Morcha leaders also submitted a list of 29 missing youths to the chief minister and demanded all humanitarian facilities to the protestors lodged in jails, a statement by the Morcha said.

"The delegation demanded a medical board and said the investigation will expose the police brutality done on farmers. The leaders also demanded a judicial inquiry into the whole case so that the conspiracy of January 26 could be revealed," it said.

The farmer leaders also demanded that tractors and other vehicles seized by police should be given back to the farmers.

Kejriwal was accompanied by Delhi Home Minister Satyendra Jain and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha during the meeting with the SKM delegation.

The Morcha leaders said the AAP government assured to extend its full support to the farmers under its jurisdiction, and also communicate to the Centre through Lt Governor, their demands in matters under Centre's jurisdiction.

Thousands of protesting farmers, who had reached ITO from the Ghazipur border, clashed with the police on Republic Day. Many of them, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument.

They hoisted flags on the domes and placed a flagstaff at the ramparts of the national monument, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day.

(With PTI inputs)

