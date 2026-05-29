May 29, 2026
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Faridkot Municipal Council Results 2026 LIVE: Counting begins for 25 wards

Written By: Shivani Dixit
Updated:

Vote counting for all 25 wards of the Faridkot Municipal Council is in progress as part of the Punjab Municipal Election Results 2026. The live blog will track party-wise leads, ward-wise winners, major upsets and the latest updates throughout counting day.

Faridkot Municipal Council Results 2026 LIVE
Faridkot Municipal Council Results 2026 LIVE Image Source : India tv
Faridkot:

The counting of votes for the 33 wards of the Ferozepur Municipal Council is underway as Punjab begins tabulating results for the municipal elections held across 103 urban local bodies. Political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal, are closely monitoring the trends as the fate of thousands of candidates is decided.

With counting taking place under strict security arrangements, the Ferozepur Municipal Council result is expected to offer insights into the political mood of the border district. Stay tuned for ward-wise winners, party-wise tally, key leads and major developments throughout the day.

Live updates :Faridkot Municipal Council Results 2026 LIVE: Counting to begin for 25 wards

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  • 9:05 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Independent candidate Satish Kumar wins Ward 20

    Independent candidate Satish Kumar has been declared elected unopposed from Ward 20 of Faridkot Municipal Council. He secured the seat without facing a contest after no other candidate remained in the fray.

  • 8:28 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Pooja Rani secures unopposed victory

    Pooja Rani of the Aam Aadmi Party has won Ward 23 in Kotkapura Municipal Council unopposed. She was declared elected after no opposing candidate remained in the race.

  • 8:27 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Gurpreet Singh Wirring wins Ward 22

    AAP's Gurpreet Singh Wirring has been declared elected unopposed from Ward 22 of Kotkapura Municipal Council. The ward did not witness a contest on polling day.

     

  • 8:27 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Parveen Garg elected unopposed from Ward 14

    Parveen Garg has secured an unopposed win from Ward 14 in Jaitu. The AAP candidate was declared the winner without facing electoral competition.

     

  • 8:26 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Prinka Garg wins Ward 13 unopposed

    Aam Aadmi Party candidate Prinka Garg has emerged victorious from Ward 13 of Jaitu Municipal Council. She was declared elected unopposed.

     

  • 8:25 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Nirmala Devi secures Ward 11

    Nirmala Devi has been elected unopposed from Ward 11 in Jaitu on an AAP ticket. The seat was decided without polling.

     

  • 8:22 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Beant Singh declared winner

    AAP candidate Beant Singh has won Ward 6 of Jaitu Municipal Council unopposed. The result was confirmed after no rival candidate remained in the fray.

     

  • 8:21 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Lakhwinder Singh bags unopposed victory

    Lakhwinder Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party has been elected unopposed from Ward 4 in Jaitu Municipal Council. The ward did not witness a direct electoral contest.

     

  • 8:13 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Narinder Pal Singh Dherdy elected

    AAP's Narinder Pal Singh Dherdy secured an unopposed victory in Ward 3 of Jaitu. The candidate was declared the winner without a voting contest.

     

  • 8:11 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Pritam Kaur wins Ward 1

    Aam Aadmi Party candidate Pritam Kaur has been declared elected unopposed from Ward 1 of Jaitu Municipal Council. No other candidate remained in the contest for the seat.

     

  • 8:02 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Vote counting starts for Punjab civic polls

    The counting process has commenced for the Punjab municipal elections, covering 103 urban local bodies across the state. The polls were conducted for eight municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils and 20 Nagar Panchayats, including the 25 wards of the Faridkot Municipal Council.

  • 7:55 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Live results expected soon

    Vote counting for the Faridkot Municipal Council election is set to begin shortly. Follow live coverage for real-time updates on leads, winners, party performance and key moments from the counting centre.

  • 7:53 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Over 7,500 candidates in fray across Punjab civic polls

    A total of 7,555 candidates are contesting the Punjab municipal elections. The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded the highest number of candidates at 1,801, followed by Congress with 1,550 candidates. BJP has 1,316 candidates in the race, while Shiromani Akali Dal has fielded 1,251 candidates. BSP is contesting with 96 candidates, and 1,528 independents are also in the fray.

  • 7:49 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Counting to take place at designated centres under tight security

    The counting of votes will be conducted at designated counting centres set up by the State Election Commission. Security arrangements have been intensified with multi-layered protection measures and CCTV surveillance to ensure a smooth and transparent counting process.

  • 7:38 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Nearly 4,000 polling stations set up across Punjab

    The Punjab State Election Commission established 3,977 polling stations across the state to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the municipal elections, including voting for the 33 wards of the Faridkot Municipal Council.

  • 7:32 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Faridkot Municipal Council election results

    Counting of votes for all 25 wards of the Faridkot Municipal Council will begin at 8 am, with candidates and political parties awaiting the outcome of the civic polls.

     
     
     
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