Faridkot Municipal Council Results 2026 LIVE: Counting begins for 25 wards

Faridkot:

The counting of votes for the 33 wards of the Ferozepur Municipal Council is underway as Punjab begins tabulating results for the municipal elections held across 103 urban local bodies. Political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal, are closely monitoring the trends as the fate of thousands of candidates is decided.

With counting taking place under strict security arrangements, the Ferozepur Municipal Council result is expected to offer insights into the political mood of the border district. Stay tuned for ward-wise winners, party-wise tally, key leads and major developments throughout the day.