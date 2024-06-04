Faridabad Election Results 2024: BJP's Krishan Pal Singh Gujjar leads by 7000 votes

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Faridabad Election Results 2024: Will BJP's luck shine again with Krishan Pal Gurjar?

Faridabad Election Results 2024: Faridabad is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana. The state has 10 parliamentary seats. The Faridabad seat comprises nine Assembly segments including Hathin, Hodal, Palwal, Prithla, Faridabad NIT, Badkhal, Ballabgarh, Faridabad and Tigaon. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

As per early frends BJP's Krishan Pal Singh Gujjar was leading by 7000 votes.

The Faridabad constituency in Haryana will went to polls in the sixth phase on May 25 along with the other 9 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state. Overall, voters in 58 constituencies of 8 states and Union Territories across the country used their franchise in the sixth phase.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as many as 14,70,649 people exercised their right and the voter turnout stood at 60.52 which was 3.58% down. In 2019 the voter turnout was 13,28,127 at 64.10 per cent.

The results of the Faridabad constituency in Haryana will be out on June 6.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are the main parties in the constituency. BJP's Ram Chander Bainda represented the Faridabad constituency three times consecutively in 1996, 1998 and 1999. Congress leader Avtar Singh Bhadana also won the seat thrice in 1991, 2004 and 2009.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Krishan Pal Gurjar won the seat for the second time in a row with a massive margin of 6,38,239 votes. He was polled 9,13,222 votes with a vote share of 68.76%. He defeated Congress leader Avtar Singh Bhadana who got 2,74,983 votes (20.70%). The total number of valid votes polled was 13,27,295. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Mandhir Maan stood third with 86,752 votes (6.53%).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Krishan Pal Gurjar won the seat for the first time. He was polled 6,52,516 votes with a vote share of 57.70%. Congress candidate Avtar Singh Bhadana got 1,85,643 votes (16.42%) and was the runner-up. Gurjar defeated Bhadana by a margin of 4,66,873 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 11,30,725. INLD candidate RK Anand came third with 1,32,472 votes (11.71%) and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Purshotam Dagar was in the fourth position with 67,355 votes (5.96%).