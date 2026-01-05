Fact Check: Was Yogi Adityanath upset with Rajnath Singh? Know the truth behind viral stage-walkout claim A viral social media post claimed that CM Yogi walked off when Rajnath Singh arrived at an event. India TV's fact check found the claim to be false, as both leaders were seen seated together for most of the programme. The viral video was shared with a misleading narrative to create confusion.

New Delhi:

These days, it has become extremely easy for anyone on social media to spread misinformation with manipulated claims. The impact of such fake posts can be dangerous and misleading. To protect readers from false narratives, India TV brings you a detailed fact check. A viral post circulating on social media claims that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath walked off the stage the moment Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived.

What is going viral?

A widely shared post on social media alleges that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath got up and left the moment Rajnath Singh arrived at an event. A user on platform X made this claim and even shared a video to support it. In the clip, Rajnath Singh is seen taking his seat while CM Yogi appears to be walking away. The caption reads, "As soon as respected Rajnath Singh ji arrived, Chief Minister Yogi ji left the stage."

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT)Screenshot of the viral social media post.

Fact Check

Since the post was spreading rapidly, India TV decided to verify the claim. By examining the poster visible in the video, it was confirmed that both leaders were attending the same event titled 'Ekal Kavya Path' held in Lucknow on December 24, 2025, on the eve of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary.

After an extensive search, the complete recording of this event was found on Rajnath Singh's official YouTube channel. The footage, which is 53 minutes and 50 seconds long, clearly shows Rajnath Singh and CM Yogi seated next to each other for most of the event. They can also be seen talking to one another. Both leaders addressed the gathering during the programme. At around 45.54 minutes, CM Yogi is no longer visible in the frame, indicating that he left at that time and not immediately after Rajnath Singh arrived.

A short video posted on poet Kumar Vishwas's YouTube channel on December 26, 2025, also confirms this. At the 8:35-minute mark, CM Yogi can be seen leaving the stage politely after a brief conversation with Rajnath Singh.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )CM Yogi was present along with Rajnath Singh.

What did the Fact Check reveal?

India TV's investigation found that the viral claim shared on social media is false. CM Yogi did not walk off the stage when Rajnath Singh arrived. The claim was deliberately linked with misleading timing to create a false impression. Hence, the viral post has been proven wrong. People are advised to stay alert and avoid believing such misleading content without verification.

