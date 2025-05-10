Fabricated photos and videos of Shivangi Singh being circulated by Pakistan: Don't trust them In its deliberate attempt to mislead people and manipulate public perception amid rising tension between the two countries, people from Pakistan are sharing some photos and videos claiming that the IAF pilot has been captured.

New Delhi:

After India's firm and proportionate response to attacks, Pakistan has resorted to spreading fake news and misinformation in the digital space. The latest attempt by Pakistan was regarding Shivangi Singh, the country's first woman Rafale fighter jet pilot. In its deliberate attempt to mislead people and manipulate public perception amid rising tension between the two countries, people from Pakistan are sharing some photos and videos claiming that the IAF pilot has been captured.

However, this is a piece of fake news being circulated by Pakistan. Some social media users have countered the news. Here are some posts that are spreading fake information.

However, the fact-checking unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has already stated that the claim is FAKE.

"Indian Female Air Force pilot has NOT been captured," it stated.

PIB has urged citizens to be careful and ignore such information and not share such unverified messages further.

Earlier, a post claimed that three fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in different areas of the Himalayan region.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) debunked this as completely false in its fact check. The PIB urged the public to remain cautious and avoid falling for such posts that spread panic, advising them to stay vigilant and not get trapped by misleading information.