Saturday, October 05, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Exit Poll 2024 LIVE: BJP likely to lead in Jammu region with 44 per cent vote share, predicts Axis My India
Live now

Exit Poll 2024 LIVE: BJP likely to lead in Jammu region with 44 per cent vote share, predicts Axis My India

Exit Poll Results 2024: With polling now complete in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, the focus shifts to the announcement of exit poll results, followed by the official vote count on October 8.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: October 05, 2024 18:49 IST
Exit Polls 2024 LIVE Updates.
Image Source : INDIA TV Exit Polls 2024 LIVE Updates.

Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE: The much-anticipated exit poll results for the Assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir will be declared today after 6 pm. With the elections in both states now concluded, political analysts and the public eagerly await the results, which will provide insights into possible outcomes ahead of the official vote count. The exit polls are expected to offer a preliminary indication of the electoral trends in these two crucial regions, reflecting the preferences of voters. The final results of the Assembly elections in both states will be declared on October 8, but the exit polls today are likely to fuel political debates and discussions across the country. The Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held in three phases i.e. on September 18, 25 and October 5. Meanwhile, Haryana witnessed a single phase of voting on October 5. 

Follow the blog for more updates

Live updates :Exit Poll Results 2024

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 05, 2024 6:43 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congrese-NC likely to get 34% vote share in Jammu region: Axis My India Exit Poll

    The Axis My India exit poll suggests that the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance is likely to receive 34% of the vote share in the Jammu region. This positions the alliance as a significant competitor against the BJP, which is predicted to lead the region.

  • Oct 05, 2024 6:42 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    BJP likely to get 44% vote share in the Jammu region: Axis My India Exit Poll

    According to the Axis My India exit poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to secure a 44% vote share in the Jammu region. Meanwhile, the Congress party is likely to get a mere 10 per cent of the vote share in this region. 

    India Tv - Exit Polls 2024

    Image Source : INDIA TVExit Polls 2024

  • Oct 05, 2024 6:40 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    J-K Elections 2024: Key parties in the battlefield

    In the Assembly elections 2024, the National Conference (NC) and Congress have joined forces by forming an alliance, while the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contested independently as key contenders in the race. 

  • Oct 05, 2024 6:37 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Haryana Assembly Elections: What happened in 2019?

    The voting for the Haryana assembly in 2019 took place on October 21. The results were announced on October 24. The BJP formed a post-poll alliance with JJP and even other independent MLAs to form the government. In 2019, the BJP under Manohar Lal Khattar emerged as the single largest party but fell short of a majority. It won only 40 seats. Subsequently, it forged a post-poll alliance with Dushyant Chautala's JJP, which got 10 seats and seven other independent MLAs. INLD got only 1 seat while Congress managed to win 31 seats. 

  • Oct 05, 2024 6:36 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Haryana Assembly Elections: What happened in 2014?

    In the 2014 assembly elections, polling was held on October 15, 2014, to elect 90 representatives. The results were announced on October 19 with the BJP winning absolute majority. A total of 1,351 candidates contested the Haryana assembly elections in 2014. Among 1,351 candidates 1,235 were male while 116 were female. No candidates from the third gender contested polls in 2014. Haryana assembly elections in 2014 came in the wake of the dominant victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha elections. The strong mandate of the Modi government was reflected in many states when the BJP won them back-to-back. Haryana was one among them. The BJP which had only 4 seats before 2014, clinched 47 seats in the elections and formed the government under new face Manohar Lal Khattar.

  • Oct 05, 2024 6:24 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    J-K Assembly polls: 63.88% overall turnout recorded in UT

    The Election Commission of India said on Thursday in a press statement that an overall 63.88 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The poll panel said that a voter turn of 69.69 per cent was recorded in the third phase held on October 1. Phase-1 and Phase-2 saw polling percentages of 61.38 per cent and 57.31 per cent, respectively.

  • Oct 05, 2024 6:22 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Why are Exit Polls important?

    Exit polls are important for several reasons. Firstly, they provide an early indication of election results before the official count is completed. Media outlets use this information to inform their audience about potential outcomes, generating significant public interest. Additionally, exit polls can also influence stock markets as well as the political discourse in the country. It is important to interpret Exit Polls with caution, as they can be affected by sampling errors, biases, and differences in voter demographics. While they provide useful insights and help set expectations, they should not be viewed as definitive predictors of election outcomes.

     

  • Oct 05, 2024 6:22 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    What are Exit Polls?

    Exit polls are quick surveys conducted immediately after people vote, in an attempt to gauge the sentiments of voters following the exercise of their right to vote. Unlike regular opinion polls done before elections, exit polls ask voters who they actually voted for, making them more accurate. They typically start being released right after voting ends on final election day and are conducted by interviewing voters as they leave polling stations. In India, exit polls were almost developed indigenously by the pioneering Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) in Delhi during the 1960s.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement