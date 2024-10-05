Exit Poll 2024 LIVE: BJP likely to lead in Jammu region with 44 per cent vote share, predicts Axis My India

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Exit Polls 2024 LIVE Updates.

Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE: The much-anticipated exit poll results for the Assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir will be declared today after 6 pm. With the elections in both states now concluded, political analysts and the public eagerly await the results, which will provide insights into possible outcomes ahead of the official vote count. The exit polls are expected to offer a preliminary indication of the electoral trends in these two crucial regions, reflecting the preferences of voters. The final results of the Assembly elections in both states will be declared on October 8, but the exit polls today are likely to fuel political debates and discussions across the country. The Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held in three phases i.e. on September 18, 25 and October 5. Meanwhile, Haryana witnessed a single phase of voting on October 5.

