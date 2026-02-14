'Kids still think dad's on duty': 7 years after Pulwama attack, martyr's family share tearful tale | EXCLUSIVE

New Delhi:

February 14 marks a 'black day' for the Tripathi family in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj, forever scarred by the Pulwama terror attack seven years ago, where India lost 40 brave Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans, including their son Constable Pankaj Tripathi. Wrapped in the tricolour, Pankaj left behind an unborn three-month-old daughter, a three-year-old son, his wife and aging parents- his mother succumbing to grief just a year later. In an emotional India TV exclusive interview, Pankaj's younger brother Shubham Tripathi, with tears in his eyes, revealed how the children still believe their father is away on duty and opened up about the family's enduring hardships.

Cherished childhood memories and family pride

Shubham recalled Pankaj's childhood dreams of joining the forces, inspired by their grandfather who had retired from the army, filling the home with pride when he enlisted in the CRPF. "Every moment with a brother is special forever," Shubham said, highlighting Pankaj as the family's most responsible member.

Joyful homecomings and simple pleasures

During leaves, Pankaj's favorite ritual was heading straight to the fields during harvest season, no matter if his break was 10 days or a month- he made time to meet and reconnect with everyone in the village.

Heartbreaking last goodbye

On his final departure for duty, Pankaj's parting words to Shubham were poignant: "I'm heading out- now you're in charge. Take care of Dad, Mom, everyone." This exchange underscored the heavy mantle he passed on.

The night that shattered lives

Shubham was in his Gorakhpur hostel when the tragic news broke on February 14, 2019, amid a fierce storm they'll never forget. Pankaj had extended his leave for their grandfather's funeral rites just days earlier before returning to duty.

Family's mounting burdens and losses

Post-martyrdom, Shubham shouldered all responsibilities; their father battles heart issues, and their mother suffered a brain hemorrhage, passing away within a year as grief consumed her. Shubham abandoned his studies to start construction work, sustaining the family.

Government support and lasting tributes

Aid came through: land and funds for the family, a clerk job for Pankaj's widow in the rural development department, the village primary school renamed in his honor, a toran gate on NH-24 near Sonauli border, plus a memorial, playground, and Amrit Sarovar all bearing his name.

Annual remembrance rituals

Every February 14 features wreath-laying at the memorial, a free health camp, with district officials, leaders, and villagers paying homage.

Innocent questions from fatherless children

Pankaj's son is now about 10, and his daughter- who was three months in the womb at his death- is turning seven; both aspire to join the forces. "They ask where Papa is; we tell them he's on duty," Shubham shared, masking their loss.

A plea to the nation

On this Pulwama terror attack anniversary, Shubham urged, "Show respect for our country and soldiers- boost their morale as they protect us, leaving families behind. Their care is our shared duty."

(With inputs from Vinay Trivedi)