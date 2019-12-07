Image Source : FILE Ex-judge flays withdrawal of 'never asked for' security

Justice (rtd) B. Kemal Pasha, known for his razor sharp tongue and airing his opinion, said here on Saturday he couldn't be silenced through the withdrawal of security. "I am an ordinary person and have always spoken for the people. I have criticised the way things had gone in Kerala, like in the Walayar incident, clamping of UAPA charges against two youths, a Kerala Minister about use of drugs by people in the film industry. I have aired my view and will continue to do so.

"None can silence me by withdrawing my security," said Pasha who retired as a judge of the Kerala High Court in May 2018. The ex-judge said he never asked for any security, but was "told I was facing threat from the Islamic State after I passed certain orders in a case" and was provided with two guards.

Later, my guards were given arms and now I was surprised that a committee on security reviewed it and they withdrew the security, without even asking me, he said. "I really don't know the reason behind it," Pasha said and pointed to the Kerala Police Association's unhappiness with his certain remarks.

