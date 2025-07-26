'Every day is a struggle for us, but a name is enough for him': Smriti Irani on Rahul Gandhi in Aap Ki Adalat Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani appears in the latest episode of Aap Ki Adalat during which she indulged in a candid conversation with Rajat Sharma, answering a host of questions ranging from her political journey to coming back to acting for "Kyunki Saas Bhi...2".

New Delhi:

Former Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani spoke about her experience in politics and more in a conversation with Rajat Sharma in the latest episode of Aap Ki Adalat on Saturday. Responding to a series of questions from Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV Rajat Sharma, Irani spoke about the future of Indian politics and Rahul Gandhi. She also elaborated about the struggle a common man would face while making their way into politics and how the journey is different for those who come from a "privileged background".

Congress will remain in opposition for 15 years

On Congress wishing her "Good Luck" on the X handle after it was announced that Smriti Irani will work in "Kyunki Saas Bhi...2," the actor-cum-leader replied, "There was a time when Congress used to ask, "Who is Smriti?", and today on their official handle, they are forced to wish me "Good Luck." Think about the jazbaa (passion) of that woman from India."

On Rahul Gandhi

Asked about the future political prospects of Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani replied, "Neither am I Rahul Gandhi, nor am I a fortune teller. For that, Rajat Ji will have to call Rahul Gandhi in Aap Ki Adalat. The difference is that, if you hail from a privileged background, you can afford failures. If you are not from a privileged background, you will have to reinvent yourself and make yourself relevant again and again. If you do not reinvent or make yourself relevant either in politics or media or society or any profession, you become redundant. There is no such burden on Rahul Gandhi as far as redundancy is concerned. Only his name is sufficient for him. For people like us, every day is a struggle. Every day we have to go out in search of new heights."