Evacuate Sikhs stranded in Afghanistan: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday sought the intervention of the Minister of External Affairs for evacuation of Sikh families stranded in Afghanistan. "Dear S. Jaishankar, there are a large number of Sikh families who want to be flown out of Afghanistan," the Chief Minister tweeted.

"Request you to get them airlifted at the earliest. In this moment of crisis, it's our bounden duty to help them," he added.

Three days back, Amarinder Singh strongly condemned an attack on a religious gathering in a Gurdwara in Kabul in which at least 11 people were killed

He had termed the attack extremely "tragic and unfortunate".

