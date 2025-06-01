European union naval force ships visit Mumbai for first-ever India tour, strengthening maritime cooperation For the first time, two European Union Naval Force warships visit India, marking a milestone in Indo-EU maritime cooperation, with joint exercises aimed at enhancing security in the Indian Ocean region.

Mumbai:

For the first time, two naval warships from the European Union (EU) Navy, ESPS Reina Sofia from Spain and ITS Antonio Marceglia from Italy, have arrived in India, marking a significant milestone in Indo-European maritime relations. The ships, operating under the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR), docked at the Mumbai port on May 26, 2025, and will stay until June 1, 2025, as part of an operational turnaround.

This visit is part of the growing defense cooperation between India and the European Union. It comes following discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Strengthening maritime Ties Between India and the EU

This landmark visit follows discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, underscoring the growing commitment between India and the European Union to enhance international peace and security, particularly in the Indian Ocean region. Both sides have emphasised the importance of maintaining a rules-based maritime order, ensuring safe and open use of international waters while respecting territorial integrity.

At the end of the visit, a joint maritime exercise will be conducted on June 1, in which warships and aircraft from both countries will participate.

Focusing on maritime security challenges

The primary objective of the visit is to deepen defence and maritime cooperation between India and the EU, with a focus on tackling non-traditional maritime threats. These include piracy, smuggling, and illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. The visit aims to further the efforts of both parties to safeguard legitimate trade routes and combat maritime criminal activities.

During the visit, officials from the Indian Navy and the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) held a meeting. Both sides discussed enhancing cooperation on maritime security, particularly in combating piracy and smuggling.

High-level discussions and collaboration

During their stay in Mumbai, the ships’ crew engaged in high-level meetings, with Rear Admiral Vidyadhar Harke, Chief Staff Officer (Operations) of the Indian Navy’s Western Naval Command, meeting with Rear Admiral Davide Da Pozzo, Force Commander of Operation Atalanta under EUNAVFOR. The discussions revolved around expanding cooperation in maritime defence, enhancing tactical coordination at sea, and ensuring continued collaboration in future joint operations.

During the ships' stay in Mumbai, both navies shared experiences with experts and conducted a Table Top Exercise (TTX), which will help improve joint operations at sea.

Exchanging expertise: Table top exercises and SMEEs

As part of the visit, both navies conducted Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs) and a Table Top Exercise (TTX). These sessions allowed the two sides to share knowledge and experiences from their anti-piracy and anti-smuggling operations, refining tactics and enhancing operational readiness. These exchanges played a key role in improving coordination for maritime security operations.

Joint maritime exercise at sea

The culmination of the visit will be a joint maritime exercise scheduled for June 1, 2025. The exercise will feature ESPS Reina Sofia and ITS Antonio Marceglia alongside ships and aircraft from the Indian Navy. Focused on enhancing interoperability, the exercise will test both forces' ability to work together seamlessly in operations aimed at countering maritime security threats, particularly in the Indian Ocean region.

It is important to note that the European Union (EU) does not have a permanent "navy" of its own; instead, it operates as a multi-national force composed of the navies of its member states. This is known as the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR).

Shared commitment to maritime security

The visit underscores the shared commitment of India and the EU to safeguard global maritime security and ensure the protection of international waters. Both parties are determined to tackle threats such as piracy, illegal fishing, and smuggling, as part of their long-term strategy to secure vital sea lanes.

A step towards stronger Indo-EU maritime cooperation

This historic visit represents a significant step in strengthening the defence and maritime relations between India and the European Union. It reflects the outcome of the 4th India-EU Maritime Security Dialogue held in New Delhi in March 2025, where both sides reaffirmed their dedication to preserving peace and stability on the high seas.

EUNAVFOR operates under the European Union's Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP). Its primary objective is to promote peace, stability, and maritime security in international waters.

As India and the EU continue to expand their maritime cooperation, this visit sets the stage for future collaborative efforts in multilateral maritime security, creating a foundation for greater partnership in the Indian Ocean and beyond.