European union naval force ships visit Mumbai for first-ever India tour, strengthening maritime cooperation

For the first time, two naval warships from the European Union (EU) Navy, ESPS Reina Sofia from Spain and ITS Antonio Marceglia from Italy, have arrived in India, marking a significant milestone in Indo-European maritime relations. The ships, operating under the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR), docked at the Mumbai port on May 26, 2025, and will stay until June 1, 2025, as part of an operational turnaround.
Strengthening maritime Ties Between India and the EU
This landmark visit follows discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, underscoring the growing commitment between India and the European Union to enhance international peace and security, particularly in the Indian Ocean region. Both sides have emphasised the importance of maintaining a rules-based maritime order, ensuring safe and open use of international waters while respecting territorial integrity.
Focusing on maritime security challenges
The primary objective of the visit is to deepen defence and maritime cooperation between India and the EU, with a focus on tackling non-traditional maritime threats. These include piracy, smuggling, and illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. The visit aims to further the efforts of both parties to safeguard legitimate trade routes and combat maritime criminal activities.
High-level discussions and collaboration
During their stay in Mumbai, the ships’ crew engaged in high-level meetings, with Rear Admiral Vidyadhar Harke, Chief Staff Officer (Operations) of the Indian Navy’s Western Naval Command, meeting with Rear Admiral Davide Da Pozzo, Force Commander of Operation Atalanta under EUNAVFOR. The discussions revolved around expanding cooperation in maritime defence, enhancing tactical coordination at sea, and ensuring continued collaboration in future joint operations.
Exchanging expertise: Table top exercises and SMEEs
As part of the visit, both navies conducted Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs) and a Table Top Exercise (TTX). These sessions allowed the two sides to share knowledge and experiences from their anti-piracy and anti-smuggling operations, refining tactics and enhancing operational readiness. These exchanges played a key role in improving coordination for maritime security operations.
Joint maritime exercise at sea
The culmination of the visit will be a joint maritime exercise scheduled for June 1, 2025. The exercise will feature ESPS Reina Sofia and ITS Antonio Marceglia alongside ships and aircraft from the Indian Navy. Focused on enhancing interoperability, the exercise will test both forces' ability to work together seamlessly in operations aimed at countering maritime security threats, particularly in the Indian Ocean region.
Shared commitment to maritime security
The visit underscores the shared commitment of India and the EU to safeguard global maritime security and ensure the protection of international waters. Both parties are determined to tackle threats such as piracy, illegal fishing, and smuggling, as part of their long-term strategy to secure vital sea lanes.
A step towards stronger Indo-EU maritime cooperation
This historic visit represents a significant step in strengthening the defence and maritime relations between India and the European Union. It reflects the outcome of the 4th India-EU Maritime Security Dialogue held in New Delhi in March 2025, where both sides reaffirmed their dedication to preserving peace and stability on the high seas.
As India and the EU continue to expand their maritime cooperation, this visit sets the stage for future collaborative efforts in multilateral maritime security, creating a foundation for greater partnership in the Indian Ocean and beyond.