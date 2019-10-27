Ethiopian Airlines connects Bengaluru to Addis Ababa

Ethiopian Airlines will start weekly non-stop flights between capital Addis Ababa and Bengaluru, making the tech hub its third destination in India after Mumbai and New Delhi to have direct connectivity, an official said on Sunday.

"The direct passenger flights to Bengaluru from Addis Ababa is part of our strategic plan to expand in India. We are one of the first entrants to serve the Indian market, having 48 years of operation out of Mumbai," said Tadesse Tilahun, regional director, Ethiopian Airlines (Indian sub-continent) in a statement here.

The airlines will initially operate 4 non-stop flights a week from Addis Ababa on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday to Bengaluru and from Bengaluru on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday to Addis Ababa.

As the largest aviation group in Africa and Skytrax certified four-star global airline, Ethiopian is the first airline to give direct connection from South India to Africa.

"We have witnessed robust growth of traffic from South India to Africa and rest of the world. Our first direct flight from Bengaluru and to Africa will give seamless connection to our guests to/from Africa and our vast network," Tilahun said.

Ethiopian operates twice-daily passenger flights to Mumbai and Delhi from Addis Ababa besides cargo service to Ahmedabad Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and New Delhi.

The airline fleet includes Airbus A350, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years.

