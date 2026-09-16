'How do you like the idea, Sirji?' Shatrughan Sinha calls PM Modi 'friend of society' in advance birthday wish

TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha has publicly expressed his goodwill towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi by extending advance birthday wishes to him amid growing dissent within Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and the recent defection of MPs and MLAs.

Taking to social media platform X, Sinha wrote, "Wishing you in advance before it gets lost in the flood of goodwill wishes tomorrow. How do you like the idea Sirji? Many happy returns of the day for our friend, friend of society, hon'ble PM @narendramodi. May you be blessed with great well-being,love, happiness, peace & a very healthy long life ahead. God Bless!"

Shatrughan Sinha had also congratulated Modi in June 2026 on the Prime Minister completing 12 years in office across his successive terms.

In a post on X, the TMC MP had wished Modi good health and a happy life. During an interaction with News18 India, Sinha also praised the Prime Minister and described him as a good friend. He had said that people should take inspiration from Modi’s hard work.

Shatrughan Sinha's political journey

Sinha has had a long association with the BJP and began his political journey with the party in the 1980s. However, he did not receive a ministerial or other major responsibility in the Narendra Modi-led government formed in 2014. He subsequently made several statements that were seen as being at odds with the party line.

In 2019, Sinha left the BJP and joined the Congress. He later joined the Trinamool Congress in March 2022 and was elected as a TMC MP from Asansol.

Sinha's and reported TMC dissent

Sinha’s latest remarks come against the backdrop of reported dissent among TMC MPs. During an earlier episode of alleged rebellion involving around 20 TMC MPs under the leadership of Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sinha’s name was reportedly included in a letter that surfaced in the media.

However, within minutes of the letter becoming public, Sinha addressed the media and said he would not leave Mamata Banerjee. He said Banerjee had personally invited him to join the TMC and made him a Member of Parliament at a time when he had no political options.

Despite his earlier political differences with the BJP, Sinha’s repeated public praise of Prime Minister Modi has now drawn attention, particularly amid reports of internal dissent within the TMC.

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