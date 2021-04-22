Emirates to suspend flights between Dubai and India from April 25

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Emirates flight from Dubai to India in view of rising Covid cases.

Leading Middle East airline Emirates has announced to suspend flights from Dubai to India to 10 days starting Sunday, April 25. The airline said it has taken the decision in view of the surging coronavirus cases in India, news agency ANI reported.

Emirates' move has come a couple of days after Britain imposed a travel ban on most visitors from India. British PM Boris Johnson also called off a trip to New Delhi in the wake of covid cases.

France has also announced that travellers from India will have to undergo mandatory 10-day quarantine.

India on Thursday reported over 3.15 lakh COVID-19 cases, the highest daily spike in infections the country has recorded outbreak, according to Union Health Ministry. Amid oxygen shortage and faltering health system in the country, India witnessed 2,104 deaths in 24 hours, which is another record for India in the pandemic so far.

