Electric BEST bus rams into parked car in Malabar hill

An electric BEST bus crashed into a parked car near Sahyadri State Guest House in Mumbai's Malabar Hill area on Tuesday. According to various media reports, a woman identified as Neeta Shaha, aged 65-70 has been killed while she was on her morning walk. The reports say she died on the spot from her injuries. As per police officials cited by reports, Shaha was a resident of Prakash Building on Ridge Road (B G Khair Marg). Her body has reportedly been sent to JJ Hospital for further examination and a case has been registered.

Bus accident claims 10 lives

In another incident in Maharashtra’s Pune, ten women lost their lives and 30 others sustained injuries when a pick-up van carrying over 40 passengers plunged into a gorge on Monday.

Police said the accident occurred near Pait village in Khed tehsil around 1 pm. The passengers, all residents of Papalwadi village, were on their way to Shree Kshetra Mahadev Kundeshwar Temple to observe the auspicious Monday of the Shravan month.

According to officials, the van failed to climb an incline—possibly due to overloading, rolled backwards, and fell 25–30 feet into the gorge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragedy and announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹2 lakh each to the families of the deceased from the PM’s National Relief Fund.