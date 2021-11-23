Election Commission to hold review meeting for upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) ECI to hold review meeting for upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a meeting on Tuesday with Election Commissioners of five poll-bound states to review the preparations for the polls. The meeting will be presided over by ECI Sushil Chandra. Chandra is expected to discuss various matters related to election management.

The five states where polling will be held early next include Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

The terms of the Legislative Assemblies of Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand are coming to an end in March 2022. The term of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end in May.

During a meeting with the state chief electoral officers on Monday, Chandra had directed officials to expedite redressal of pending applications with regard to voter registration. He also asked CEOs to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience for voters inside the polling booths.

