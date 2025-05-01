Election Commission introduces key reforms to enhance electoral roll accuracy The Election Commission of India has introduced three key initiatives to improve the accuracy of electoral rolls and ease the voting process.

New Delhi:

In a significant move to bolster the integrity and accuracy of electoral rolls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has unveiled three major initiatives. These reforms aim to streamline voter data management and enhance the efficiency of electoral processes.​

In a press release, the Election Commission of India said, “These measures are in line with the initiatives as envisaged by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India Shri Gyanesh Kumar during the Conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), in the presence of Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi in March this year.”

Key reforms announced by ECI to improve the accuracy of electoral rolls:

1. Electronic integration of death registrations

To address the issue of deceased individuals remaining on electoral rolls, the ECI plans to electronically integrate death registration data with the electoral database. This collaboration with civil registration authorities will facilitate the timely removal of names of deceased persons, ensuring cleaner and more accurate voter lists.

2. Enhanced voter information slips

The Commission is set to redesign Voter Information Slips to make them more user-friendly and informative. These slips will provide voters with clear details about their polling stations, serial numbers in the electoral roll, and other essential information, thereby improving the voting experience and reducing confusion on election day.​

3. Standardised identity cards for Booth Level Officers (BLOs)

Recognising the pivotal role of BLOs in maintaining electoral rolls, the ECI will issue standardized identity cards to these officials. This measure aims to enhance the credibility and accountability of BLOs, making it easier for voters to identify and interact with them during electoral processes.​

These initiatives reflect the ECI's commitment to leveraging technology and administrative reforms to uphold the sanctity of the electoral process and ensure that every eligible citizen can exercise their franchise with ease and confidence.