Election Commission launches real-time tech-driven system for voter turnout updates

New Delhi:

In a major move to improve transparency and speed in the election process, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has unveiled a technology-driven system to provide timely updates on approximate voter turnout trends. The revamped system is expected to significantly reduce the delay in reporting voting data, particularly on polling days.

Real-time updates Through ECINET App

Under the new initiative, presiding officers (PROs) at each polling station will enter voter turnout data every two hours directly into the ECINET app. This will replace the older manual reporting system, which often led to a delay of four to five hours or more in making polling data public.

The data, once entered, will be automatically aggregated at the constituency level and published every two hours via the updated Voter Turnout (VTR) App — similar to the previous schedule but with much faster turnaround.

Final polling data entry before PROs leave station

In a key change, the ECI stated that PROs will now enter final voter turnout data into ECINET immediately after polls close, before leaving the polling station. This aims to eliminate late-night or next-day updates and ensure that approximate vote percentages are publicly available soon after the close of polls — subject to network availability.

Where mobile connectivity is weak or unavailable, the data can be stored offline and synchronized later once the network is restored.

Legal requirements remain unchanged

While the technological update streamlines the facilitative process of updating the VTR App, the statutory requirement under Rule 49S of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961 remains unchanged. PROs will continue to furnish Form 17C — the legal record of votes polled — to polling agents present at the station.

This legal record remains the authoritative account of the vote count, while the VTR App will reflect near real-time trends to enhance public awareness and trust.

Past system was prone to delays and misperceptions

Previously, voter turnout data was collected manually by Sector Officers and relayed to Returning Officers via phone, SMS, or messaging apps. These figures were then manually compiled and uploaded to the VTR App — often with significant delays, causing confusion and misperceptions.

The Commission hopes that by automating this process through the ECINET app, polling data will now be more accurate and timely, improving transparency and reinforcing public trust in the electoral process.

Updated VTR app to be rolled out before Bihar elections

The updated VTR App, now integrated into ECINET, is scheduled to become fully operational ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The Election Commission emphasized that this reform is part of its broader commitment to using digital tools to ensure accessible, transparent, and efficient elections in India.