Elderly man beaten while offering namaz on empty plot in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur, case filed

Rudrapur:

A disturbing video from Uttarakhand's Rudrapur has sparked outrage after an elderly man was seen being assaulted while offering namaz on Tuesday. The incident took place in Udhamsingh Nagar district, following which the police registered a case and launched an investigation. According to reports, Shahid, an elderly man working as a construction labourer in a nearby house, had offered namaz on an empty plot of land. This allegedly angered the manager of the Attariya Temple, who allegedly abused him verbally, kicked and punched him, beat him with a stick, and even forced him to chant a religious slogan. The accused later shared the assault video on social media himself. Notably, Shahid is a resident of Rudrapur’s Reshambari area.

Community anger after video surfaces

As soon as the video went viral, anger spread among members of the community, who reached the Sidcul police station and demanded strict action. Police have said that a case has been filed and an investigation is underway. Victim Shahid told the media that he had been working in the area for several days. Since it was the month of Ramzan, he offered namaz on the vacant land as no one had objected earlier. "If I were doing something wrong, someone could have explained it. Beating me like this is wrong," he added. The victim also clarified that the temple is located far from the site where he prayed.

Temple manager defends assault

The accused temple manager justified his actions, claiming he did the right thing. He said that such activities would not be tolerated on temple land, even if it leads to a case being filed against him. Meanwhile, municipal councillor Parvez Qureshi condemned the incident and termed it an act that harms communal harmony in the region.

Police response and investigation progress

Superintendent of Police (Crime) Jitendra Chaudhary said that the viral video and assault are under investigation. He stated that the police have calmed the situation within the Muslim community and that the victim's medical examination is being conducted. Further action will follow the completion of the medical report and inquiry, Chaudhary added.

(Inputs from Nahid Khan)

