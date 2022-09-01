Eknath Shinde meets Raj Thackeray, calls it 'courtesy meet'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with MNS Chief Raj Thackeray during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the latter's residence in Mumbai on September 1.

Eknath Shinde meets Raj Thackeray: Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde visited MNS chief Raj Thackeray's Mumbai residence on Thursday. The leader, however, called the meeting a "courtesy" visit.

The chief minister also met Shiv Sena veteran Manohar Joshi separately. While an official said Shinde called on Raj Thackeray at his residence `Shivtirth' in the Dadar area on the occasion of Ganesh festival, the meeting between the two led to speculation as it came ahead of the crucial civic polls in Mumbai.

The MNS chief, who has been at loggerheads with his cousin and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray for long, had met BJP leaders last month, leading to a buzz that the saffron party may form a tie-up with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for the Mumbai polls.

The BJP is currently in alliance with the Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena. Shinde later also called on Manohar Joshi, a former chief minister, at his residence in the same Dadar area.

