India, Pak soldiers exchange sweets on Eid at LoC

India and Pakistan on Wednesday exchanged sweets on the auspicious occasion of Eid-Al-Adha at the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian Army and Pakistan Army greeted and exchanged sweets at LoC at Poonch-Rawalakot Crossing Point & Mendhar-Hotspring Crossing Point in Poonch district.

The ceremony is seen as an enhanced confidence building measure in the backdrop of ongoing ceasefire between both the countries.

"Greetings and best wishes of peace and harmony were conveyed to the Pakistan Army representatives from the Indian Army. The gesture was appreciated by both the Armies and is expected to further promote goodwill and mutual trust," a release said.

Sweets were also exchanged between BSF and Pakistan Rangers in Hira Nager, Samba, Ramgarh, R S Pura, Arnia, Pargwal Sectors of International Border of Jammu.This is the first exchange of sweets between after the Pulwama Attack.

