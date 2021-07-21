Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/ANI President Kovind, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi extend wishes to people on Eid-ul-Adha

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday extended wishes to all fellow citizens.

"Eid Mubarak to all fellow citizens. Eid-uz-Zuha is a festival to express regard for spirit of love & sacrifice & to work together for unity&fraternity in an inclusive society. Let us resolve to follow COVID guidelines & work for happiness of all," tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended Eid-uz-Zuha's wishes to the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

"Eid Mubarak! Best wishes on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Later, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished Eid Mubarak to all on the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha.

"Happy Eid-ul-Zuha to all of you! #EidMubarak everyone," he tweeted in Hindi along with a picture.

Eid-ul-Zuha or Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, and two days after the beginning of the Hajj pilgrimage in the last month of the Islamic calendar. Traditionally, the starting date of this festival depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon.

The festival marks the end of Hajj and involves animal sacrifice as a symbol of Ibrahim's sacrifice to Allah.

