Ahead of Bakrid 958 meat shops inspected over reports of skyrocketing prices: Kerala food minister

Meat shops were inspected on basis of reports of skyrocketing meat prices ahead of Bakrid celebrations in Kerala.

Thiruvananthapuram Published on: July 20, 2021 11:49 IST
Image Source : PTI

A total of 958 meat shops in the state were inspected on Monday jointly by the officials of theCivil Supplies and Legal Metrology departments on the basis of reports of skyrocketing meat prices ahead of Bakrid celebrations, Kerala Food and Public Distribution Minister G R Anil has said.

The minister has, in a release, said that notices were issued to those shops which were not displaying the price list and those overcharging were instructed to reduce the rates.

He has also said that establishments which were not following COVID protocols or were operating in unhygienic conditions were directed to comply with the regulations.

The officials will continue the inspections in the coming days and will take strict legal action if they notice any instances of excessive pricing or under weighing of products, the minister has said.

