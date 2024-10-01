ED summons ex-Noida Authority CEO Mohinder Singh in money laundering case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Money laundering case: Retired IAS officer and former CEO of Noida Authority Mohinder Singh's troubles are set to increase as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned him again on October 5 in connection with the Lotus 300 Projects money laundering case. If Singh fails to appear this time, his passport may be confiscated.

Singh, the former CEO of Noida Authority, has been under scrutiny, and his close associate, Amarjeet, a resident of Chandigarh, has also been summoned for questioning on October 5.

Mohinder Singh evades ED summons

Earlier on September 25, Singh did not appear before the ED's Lucknow office after summons were issued by the agency for questioning in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case in connection with the fraud committed by M/s Hacienda Projects Private Limited (HPPL), its promoters and directors and related entities, as well as persons against homebuyers of ‘Lotus 300’ projects to the tune of Rs 426 crore.

The retired officer neither turned up nor was there any communication from his side. Following this, the federal agency has issued a fresh notice to Singh to appear before it.

ED raids ex-Nodia CEO

On September 19, the ED has seized cash, gold and diamond jewellery worth more than Rs 42 crore after it raided multiple locations linked to retired Nodia Authority CEO and builders in a money laundering case linked to the alleged duping of home buyers' funds.

The federal probe agency searched premises in Delhi, Noida and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh as well as Chandigarh and Goa on September 17-18 as part of an investigation into alleged fraud by Hacienda Projects Private Limited, its promoters and directors and related entities. The fraud, to the tune of Rs 426 crore, was against home buyers of the Lotus 300 Projects in Noida, the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement.



