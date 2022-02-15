ED conducts searches in Mumbai in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case; 1 detained

Follow us on Image Source : ANI ED officials visit the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday detained a person from Mumbai in connection with its investigation in a money laundering probe linked to the operations of the underworld, illegal property deals and hawala transactions, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier this morning, ED sleuths conducted multiple searches in Mumbai. The raids are currently underway at about ten locations in Maharashtra's capital city. Officials told PTI that action is being conducted under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED action is based on a recent FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind and fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and some independent intelligence inputs received by the former agency, they said.

The anti-money laundering agency is looking for evidence related to Mumbai underworld-linked hawala, extortion and illegal property deals, the sources said. They said some political links to these shady deals are also under the radar of the agency.

Latest India News