ED conducts first raid in Leh Ladakh region in fake cryptocurrency business case

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday launched its first-ever search operation in the Leh Ladakh region. ED Srinagar is conducting the operation under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a fake cryptocurrency business run by M/s A R Mir & others.

According to the information, the probe agency has been searching 6 premises related to the case in Leh, Jammu and Sonipat. Thousands of investors had invested their money in a cryptocurrency named 'emoillent coin'. However, they neither got the return nor the currency, following which several FIRs were registered in the Leh region while several other complaints were lodged in J&K. The ED has covered the promoters of the fake currency business under the search operation.

ED action in Jammu

Earlier on July 26, ED arrested two persons allegedly linked to the funding of the subversive activities of the Pro-Pakistan terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu. The duo were arrested under PMLA in connection with a case involving Narco-Terrorism. The arrested accused were identified as Arshad Ahmed Allie and Fayaz Ahmed Dar.

"Jammu-based ED has arrested 2 accused persons, namely Arshad Ahmed Allie and Fayaz Ahmed Dar under the provisions of PMLA in connection with a case involving narco-terrorism, linked to funding of the subversive activities of terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen," the probe agency had said on X. "They were produced before the Special Court (PMLA) in Jammu and it granted the ED custody for five days," the ED added.

(With inputs from agencies)

