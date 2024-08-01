ED arrests former Punjab minister in connection with multi-crore scam linked to transport tender

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/BHARAT BHUSHAN Former Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan

Central probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested a former Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan in connection with a multi-crore scam linked to transport tender. Punjab Police's vigilance department also took action in the case. The former minister was arrested from Jalandhar.

Earlier in the day, ED had called him for questioning today after which he was arrested.

Retired Punjab Civil Service officer held in Jalandhar

In another development, a retired Punjab Civil Service officer was arrested for his alleged role in a "scam" related to compensation for land acquired for a housing project in Jalandhar.

During a probe into the acquisition of 94.97 acres for Surya Enclave Extension by the Jalandhar Improvement Trust, it was found that forged documents were used to pay compensation of Rs 5.49 crore to some people who were not the actual landowners.

Iqbal Singh Sandhu, the retired officer, was then posted as sub-divisional magistrate-cum-land acquisition collector of the Jalandhar Improvement Trust, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau said on Wednesday.

The case, registered in October 2013, was later transferred to the bureau.

In connivance with officials of the trust and his acquaintance Manjit Sharma, a resident of Jalandhar's Aman Nagar, Sandhu allegedly forged documents for the distribution of compensation to people not entitled to it. The spokesperson said 14 people have already been arrested in the case. Sandhu will be produced in a Jalandhar court on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)

