CBI files first charge sheet against 13 in NEET paper leak case: Check accused names

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed its first charge sheet on August 1, 2024, against 13 accused in the NEET paper leak case. The accused include Nitish Kumar, Amit Anand, Sikander Yadvendu, Ashutosh Kumar, Roshan Kumar, Manish Prakash, Akhilesh Kumar, Avdesh Kumar, Anurag Yadav, Abhishek Kumar, Shivnandan Kumar, and Ayush Raj.

Roles of the accused:

Sikander Yadvendu : Middleman

: Middleman Amit Anand : Member of the solver gang

: Member of the solver gang Nitish Kumar : Member of the solver gang

: Member of the solver gang Anurag Yadav : Student arrested

: Student arrested Ayush Raj : Student arrested

: Student arrested Akhilesh Kumar : Ayush's father, arrested

: Ayush's father, arrested Manish Prakash : Responsible for bringing students to safe houses

: Responsible for bringing students to safe houses Ashutosh : Provided safe house in his rented property

: Provided safe house in his rented property Roshan Kumar: Driver assisting in transportation

Further arrests and investigations:

Several other accused have been arrested, including Hazaribagh School Principal Ahsanul Haque, Vice Principal Danish, multiple medical students from the solver gang, and paper thief Prakash alias Aditya. The CBI plans to file supplementary charge sheets in the coming days.

Planning of the NEET Paper Leak

The plot began when Danapur junior engineer Sikander Yadvendu met with Nitish Kumar and Amit Anand, who offered their services for leaking exam papers. Sikander negotiated a rate of INR 32 lakh for the NEET exam leak, intending to charge 40 lakh from his clients. His nephew Anurag Yadav and Ayush Raj were among the candidates involved, both of whom, along with Ayush's father Akhilesh, were arrested.

Supreme Court's verdict

The NEET-UG paper leak case sparked significant political controversy, with opposition parties demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. They accused the Modi government of compromising the education system. Despite calls for a re-examination, the Supreme Court ruled against conducting the NEET-UG exam again.

