East Central Railway cancels 19 trains, diverts several others | Check details As 129 trains which pass through the East Central Railway region stand cancelled, the passengers are advised to keep a tab on updates before starting their journey. The candidates with reserved tickets will get a refund but can reach the railways in case of any delay.

The East Central Railway has cancelled 19 trains for 4-5 days while changing the routes of several others for indispensable reasons, Jagran reported. According to reports, The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway, Saraswati Chandra said that 19 trains passing through the East Central region have been cancelled. Which trains are cancelled? 55098 Gorakhpur-Narkatiyaganj Passenger - February from 23 to 28

05289 Muzaffarpur-Pune Special - on February 24

19484 Barauni-Ahmedabad Express - from February 24 to 28

55097 Narkatiyaganj-Gorakhpur Passenger - from February 24 to March 01

19483 Ahmedabad-Barauni Express - till February 26

05290 Pune-Muzaffarpur Special - on February 26

03350 Danapur-Saharsa Special - on February 27 and 28

03349 Saharsa-Danapur Special - on February 27 and 28 Which trains are diverted? 11033 Pune-Darbhanga Express leaving from Pune on February 26

11061 Lokmanya Tilak-Jaynagar Express leaving from Lokmanya Tilak on February 25 and 26

11062 Jaynagar- Lokmanya Tilak Pawan Express leaving from Jaynagar on February 25 and 26

Tilak Pawan Express leaving from on February 25 and 26 Train no. 18609 Ranchi-Lokmanya Tilak Express leaving from Ranchi on February 26

15559 Darbhanga-Ahmedabad Express leaving from Darbhanga on February 26

Trains running via Varanasi-Lucknow-Kanpur-Veeragna Laxmibai (Jhansi) Bina-Itarsi

Trains running via Itarsi-Bina-Veeragna Laxmibai (Jhansi)-Kanpur-Lucknow-Varanasi

Train running via Varanasi-Lucknow-Kanpur-Veeragna Laxmibai (Jhansi)-Bina