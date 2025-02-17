Earthquake of magnitude 4 hits Delhi-NCR, strong tremors felt across North India

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational picture

Delhi Earthquake: An earthquake of a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale has hit Delhi at 05:36:55 IST today, said the National Center for Seismology on Monday. The tremors were felt in northern states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake's depth was 5 Km and the epicenter was the New Delhi area. The tremors stuck at 5:36 am, according to the agency.

However, the US Geological Survey said the depth of the earthquake was 10 km and the epicenter was Delhi's Nangloi Jat.

he epicentre was near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan, an official said. That region, which has a lake nearby, has been experiencing smaller, low-magnitude quakes once every two to three years. It recorded an earthquake of 3.3 magnitude in 2015, he said.

A loud sound was also heard when the earthquake hit, the official added.

The strong tremors triggered by the earthquake prompted residents of several high-rise buildings in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad to rush out.

A woman in her 50s who was out on a morning walk in E Block of Noida Sector 20 said, "'Hum log bahar park me walk kar rahe the toh pata nahin chala. Lekin kafi tej that. Log bahar aa gaye. (We were walking in the park, so we didn't feel it strongly.

But it was quite strong. People came rushing out)'."

A resident of Ghaziabad said, "Tremors were so strong. I have never felt like this ever before. The entire building was shaking."

There was no report of loss of properties or life due to the tremors.

"A passenger awaiting his train at New Delhi railway station said, "I was in the waiting lounge. All rushed out from there. It felt as if any bridge or something had collapsed."

I pray to God that everyone is safe: Atishi

Outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said a strong earthquake had just hit Delhi and she prayed to God that everyone was safe.

"A strong earthquake just hit Delhi. I pray to God that everyone is safe," she wrote on X.

Resharing Atishi's post, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said, "I pray for safety of everyone. "

"Massive tremors were felt 10 minutes back in Delhi, woke us up from sleep. I hope and pray everyone is safe and sound," AICC national spokesperson Ragini Nayak said in a post on X.

Delhi Police reacts

Reacting to the earthquake, the Delhi Police wrote a post on X, wishing people to stay safe. "We hope you all are safe, Delhi ! For any emergency help #Dial112. #Earthquake," the post read.