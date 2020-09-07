Monday, September 07, 2020
     
Earthquake hits Mumbai

An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale struck Mumbai on Monday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake tremors were felt 102 kms north of Mumbai at 8 am.

New Delhi Updated on: September 07, 2020 8:40 IST
Mumbai earthquake
Image Source : PTI

Earthquake hits Mumbai

An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale struck Mumbai on Monday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake tremors were felt 102 kms north of Mumbai at 8 am. 

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 07-09-2020, 08:07:19 IST, Lat: 19.99 & Long: 72.80, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 102km N of Mumbai, Maharashtra," the details stated. 

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake. 

Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 2.7 occurred 98 km north of Mumbai, Maharashtra. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck at 6:36 am. 

 

