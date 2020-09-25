Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 hits Ladakh, tremors felt in Leh

Image Source : INDIA TV Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hits Ladakh, tremors felt in Leh

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit Leh-Ladakh region on Friday afternoon. According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake occured 92-km ENE of Leh, Ladakh. The quake occured at 16:27:09 IST with Lat, Long 34.5975, 78.4246, with Depth at 10 km. Initally, the magnitude of the quake by the NCS was recoreded at 5.6 as it was unscrutinised, however, after reveiwing it, the NCS has said it was a 5.4 magnitude quake.

Meanwhile, reports of people witnessing the tremors have surfaced from Ladakh as they quickly rushed out of the building.

Earlier on Tuesday, people in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) felt tremors after a earthquake hit the region. However, initially reports also surfaced that the tremors were felt by the people after a loud blast or explosion that may have been of a sonic boom.

A District Magistrate-Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary took to Twitter and said, "this was scary. Hope everyone is safe. #EARTHQUAKE".

But later, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) officially confirmed that it was an earthquake with the magnitude of 3.6.

