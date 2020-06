Image Source : PTI Earthquake tremors felt in Jammu and Kashmir

Tremors have been felt in Jammu and Kashmir as an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 was recorded with epicenter 332 km Northeast of Hanle, J&K. Along with India, other countries including Pakistan, China, Afghanistan and Tajikistan also felt the tremors.

This is the second time in 24 hours that tremors have been felt in the region. Yesterday, an earthquake with the epicenter in Kargil was reported.

