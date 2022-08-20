Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP: Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on Richter scale hits North east of Lucknow

Earthquake in UP: Tremors of an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale were felt near Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow in the wee hours on Saturday. As per the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 1.12 am today and was felt about 139 kms north-northeast of Lucknow. The depth of the earthquake was 82 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of magnitude:5.2 occurred on 20-08-2022, 01:12:47 IST, Lat: 28.07 and Long: 81.25, Depth: 82 Km, Location: 139 km NNE of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh," tweeted the National Center for Seismology.

As per reports, tremors were also felt in Bahraich, where people said they woke up in the middle of the night due to the earhquake. The depth of the earthquake was 82 km below the groundl, said National Center for Seismology.

Earlier on Friday, mild tremors were felt in the Pithoragarh area of Uttarakhand which was hit by an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale. The earthquake occurred at 12:55 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 19-08-2022, 12:55:55 IST, Lat: 29.96 & Long: 80.12, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 43km NNW of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand," the NCS tweeted.

Another earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit South-Southwest of Jammu and Kashmir's Hanley village, the NCS said. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 19-08-2022, 12:02:14 IST, Lat: 31.89 & Long: 78.67, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 92km SSW of Hanley, Jammu & Kashmir, India," NCS tweeted.

(With ANI Inputs)

