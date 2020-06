Image Source : PTI Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 strikes Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter Scale struck Andaman and Nicobar Islands early on Thursday. The epicentre of the earthquake was M 4.8 - 290 km WNW of Sabang, Indonesia.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

USGS on Andaman & Nicobar Island Earthquake tremors

Time: 2020-06-18 02:02:17 (UTC)

Location: 6.420°N 92.743°E

Depth: 10.0 km

Details to follow...

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage