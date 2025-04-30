EAM Jaishankar, Pakistan PM receive call from UN chief Guterres over Pahalgam attack A week after the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received a call from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the latter condemned the Pahalgam terror attack. Taking to X, Jaishankar appreciated Guterres' 'unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attack'. The heinous terror attack that occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam left 26 civilians dead. Global leaders are condemning the extreme move.

UN Secretary General also called Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the terror attack. Taking to X, Shehbaz Sharif said he spoke with Antonio Guterres and urged for a neutral investigation into the Pahalgam incident.

EAM S Jaishankar receives call from UN

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he received a call from Guterres and agreed on the importance of accountability."Received a call from @UN SG @antonioguterres. Appreciate his unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Agreed on the importance of accountability. India is resolved that the perpetrators, planners and backers of this attack are brought to justice," the post reads

Pakistan PM receives call from UN

In a post on X, Shahbaz Sharif said he spoke to the UN chief over the phone and "called for a transparent and neutral investigation into the Pahalgam incident". "Had a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres this evening. I reaffirmed Pakistan's condemnation of terrorism in all its forms, rejected baseless Indian accusations, and called for a transparent and neutral investigation into the Pahalgam incident. I urged the UN to play its role in resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with UNSC resolutions. Pakistan remains committed to peace, but will defend its sovereignty with full force if challenged," his X post reads.

The responsibility for the deadly April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam was taken by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. However, days later, the group withdrew its claim.

