E-Shram portal: Centre to launch National Database of Unorganised workers today

In order to maintain a database of workers in the unorganised sector, the government will launch the E-Shram portal on Thursday. The Centre will launch the E-Shram portal at 3:30 pm today.

Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav had, earlier on August 24, unveiled the logo for the E-Shram portal.

"Targeted identification of the unorganized workers was a much-needed step and the portal which will be the national database of our nation builders, our Shram Yogis, will help take welfare schemes to their doorstep, who are the builders of our nation," Yadav had said on the logo launch event.

"Targeted delivery and last-mile delivery, has been a major focus of the schemes of government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Database of Unorganised workers (E-Shram portal) is another key step towards that and will be a game-changer for the social security of millions of unorganised workers," the Labour Minister had said.

Here is all you need to know about the e-Shram portal:

The Union Labour Ministry is aiming to register 38 crore unorganised workers including construction labourers, migrant workforce, street vendors, and domestic workers among others.

Labour minister Yadav said along with the portal, a national toll free number 14434 will also be launched to help and address queries of the workers who are seeking to get themselves registered.

Workers can register on -SHRAM portal using their Aadhar card number and bank account details; they need to fill other important information such as date of birth, mobile number, hometown and social category.

Workers will be provided with an e-SHRAM card which will have a 12 digit unique number. The objective behind the move is the integration of Centre’s social security schemes.

The details of workers will also be shared by the state government and departments. Following the launch of the portal, the workers from the unorganised sector can begin their registration on the same day.

