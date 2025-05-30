'Dushman kahin bhi ho haunk diya jayega': PM Modi's warning to Pakistan, Kanpuria style | Watch PM Modi, during his Kanpur visit, inaugurated the new underground section of the Kanpur metro rail project from Chunniganj to Kanpur Central. These projects are expected to ensure a stable and sufficient electricity supply for Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states.

Kanpur:

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating multiple development projects in Kanpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned Pakistan, saying, "Dushman kahin bhi ho haunk diya jayega," which translates into "No matter where it is, the enemy will be thrashed." PM Modi hailed the Indian Armed Forces for the successful execution of Operation Sindoor as he stressed that Pakistan had to plead for cessation of hostilities. However, the PM reiterated that Operation Sindoor is not over yet.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

PM Modi underscored, "We entered their (terrorists) camps and destroyed the terror sites in Pakistan. Our Armed Forces showed such courage that the Pakistan Army ended up begging to stop the war. I want to tell enemies who begged us to stop during the Operation Sindoor. Don't be fooled, Operation Sindoor is not over yet"

Morever, the PM also inaugurated three 660-megawatt power units in Ghatampur and a thermal power project in Panki. These projects are expected to ensure a stable and sufficient electricity supply for Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states. Additionally, two new railway bridges from the Panki power plant to Kalyanpur were also inaugurated.