DU student writes on WhatsApp group 'don't be surprised if I commit suicide'

Image Source : FILE PHOTO A Delhi University student has threatened to commit suicide due to exams. (Representational image)

A Delhi University college (name withheld) student has threatened to commit suicide on a WhatsApp group following which authorities have swung into action. As per reports, the student, who is stressed over proposed exams as he is not prepared, has threatened to commit suicide.

Students of a Delhi University college have made a WhatsApp group in which a student -- stressed over proposed (not confirmed) final year exams -- has said, "don't be surprised if I commit suicide in the next 2-3 days." Another student of the same college has also put out a similar threat. The student has shared their concern over final year exams at the University. The information has been shared by a professor teaching in the same college.

As per sources, students have also written a letter to Vice-Chancellor, President, Human Resource Development minister informing that they did not attend classes as online classes weren't conducted, therefore, they (students) are now stressed over exams.

The professor also shared as soon as they got information about this development, some students, the teacher contacted the student who threatened to commit suicide and advised him not to take such a step. They also contacted the student's family members.

Another member of the group said the student who threatened to commit suicide was immediately contacted and a number of the mental health department was also shared with him.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage