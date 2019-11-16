Saturday, November 16, 2019
     
DU student, protesting against 39-storey building in campus, calls off hunger strike

Students and teachers have opposed the construction of the building, saying it overlooks six women's hostels in the campus and is a threat to their privacy. 

New Delhi Published on: November 16, 2019 7:05 IST
DU student, protesting against 39-storey building in
DU student, protesting against 39-storey building in campus, calls off hunger strike

A Delhi University student, who was on a hunger strike against the construction of a 39-storey building inside the varsity's North Campus, called off his fast on Friday after his health deteriorated. Raja Chaudhary, a law student, had been on an indefinite hunger strike since Sunday against the residential building. On Friday, doctors said his condition could deteriorate further if he did not end his strike.

Following persuasion by teachers, he ended the hunger strike.

Students and teachers have opposed the construction of the building, saying it overlooks six women's hostels in the campus and is a threat to their privacy. 

