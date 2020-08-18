DSIIDC decides to extend relief measures amid COVID-19 pandemic The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) has decided to extend a number of relief measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Extension of time to the remaining allotees under relocation scheme for payment of balance cost of plots, taking possession of plots and execution of lease deeds as well as amnesty scheme for a waiver of interest up to the tune of 50% on account of delayed payment for the allottees of Bawana-II (Bhorgarh).

One time amnesty scheme for exemption of interest component of outstanding dues against the ground rent in respect of industrial plots, sheds, flatted factories, flats allotted under various scheme of DSIIDC has been introduced up to 50% on the interest component.

Discontinuation on maintenance charges being levied by DSIIDC @ 2.5% per annum of the premium as per the clause II(2)(a) of the lease deed from the allottees of Narela Allotment Cell (Non-Relocation Plots) of Narela Industrial Complex, with effect from 28.07.2020.

