Drone attacks reported in Firozpur and Amritsar, blackout and sirens sound as Indian forces respond Pakistan launch fresh drone attacks in several parts of North India. Amritsar and Firozpur experienced a blackout, and the sirens were turned on, but the Indian armed forces managed to take down the drones.

New Delhi:

Pakistan have launched a fresh drone attack in Jammu and Punjab on the evening of May 9. Drone attacks have reportedly begun from the Pakistan side in Punjab's Amritsar and Ferozepur districts, with drone activity spotted in both areas. In response, Indian security forces activated their air defence systems, which successfully intercepted and destroyed all drones mid-air.

In Amritsar, multiple gunfire sounds were reported. An attack was also reportedly carried out near Ram Tirath Road in Amritsar. Drone activity was observed in the Gharinda area as well. Reports indicate that six to seven explosions were heard in different parts of Amritsar. Additionally, several Pakistani drones were shot down near the Attari border. A drone was also spotted near Naliya.

Soon after the Indian armed forces detected the threat, Firozpur and Amritsar experienced a blackout, and the sirens were turned on to send an alert to the common people. During a blackout, the citizens are informed not to move places and to remain calm and not panic.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that the drones that Pakistan sent on Friday were mostly to study the Indian defence system. In a press conference, the MEA official confirmed that the Indian army understands that the attack was carried out to learn more about India’s defence, but they weren’t successful.

“The Pakistani army also fired heavy-calibre weapons along the Line of Control. Around 300 to 400 drones were used to attempt infiltration at 36 locations. The possible purpose of such large-scale aerial intrusions was to test air defence systems and collect intelligence. Forensic investigation of the wreckage of the drones is being done. Initial reports suggest that they are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones,” said Col Quareshi in the press conference.

Notably, drones were also spotted in Pathankot, but the Indian armed forces were successful in bringing them down.