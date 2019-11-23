DRI seizes 4kg smuggled gold worth ₹ 2 crore

DRI seizes 4kg smuggled gold worth almost ₹ 2 crore

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 4kg smuggled gold in Secunderabad. The DRI searched residential premises in East Maredpally near Shenoy Hospital on November 21.

The DRI reportedly found 40 pieces of smuggled gold in green coloured bag kept in a vehicle parked inside the residential premises. Along with the pieces of smuggled gold, the DRI also found ₹ 1.99 crore worth of sale proceeds of smuggled gold in another car parked in the same premises.

After investigation, it was ascertained that two persons travelled from Calicut via Mysuru to Hyderabad and were carryng the smuggled gold concealed in clandestine compartment beneath the hand brake of the car which was created exclusively to carry gold and money.

Total weight of the gold bars was found to be 4 kgs which was valued at around ₹ 1.94 crore.

On interrogation, the accused admitted that the gold was smuggled into the country and they did not have any valid documents to prove that the gold was not smuggled. The three accused have been arrested and charged under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.