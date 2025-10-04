DRI Mumbai's major crackdown: Smuggled discarded electronics worth Rs 23 crore seized, mastermind nabbed The consignment smuggled into India and consisted of environmentally hazardous goods, particularly e-waste, the DRI said in a statement.

In a major bust under an enforcement initiative codenamed "Operation DigiScrap", the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai seized large consignments of old and used laptops, CPUs, motherboards, processor chips, and other electronic components, with an estimated value of approximately Rs 23 crore. During the operation, the DRI also arrested the Surat-based mastermind responsible for orchestrating this illegal importation.

The consignment smuggled into India and consisted of environmentally hazardous goods, particularly e-waste, the DRI said in a statement on Saturday.

How used latops, phones is smuggled into India

A detailed investigation revealed that these refurbished and used laptops, CPUs, and related electronic items were fraudulently imported into India by concealing them within consignments of "Aluminium treat scrap" across four separate containers at Nhava Sheva Port. Each of these four containers was found packed with laptops, CPUs, processor chips, and various other electronic components, hidden behind a few rows of the declared aluminium scrap. The concealment method was meticulously planned to bypass standard customs inspections and regulations, the statement added.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 17,760 old and used laptops, 11,340 mini or barebone CPUs, 7,140 processor chips, and other electronic components, all collectively valued at Rs 23 crore. These items were confiscated under the provisions of Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962.

The import of old, used, or refurbished laptops, CPUs, and similar electronic products is strictly prohibited under multiple legal frameworks, including the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023, the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022, and the Electronics and IT Goods (Compulsory Registration) Order, 2021. These regulations mandate compliance with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) safety and labelling requirements, with the objective of protecting public health and environmental safety. Such prohibited goods, according to government policy, are either to be re-exported or rendered unusable and disposed of as scrap to prevent environmental and health hazards.

Gujarat-based mastermind

The Surat-based Director of the importing firm, who acted as the mastermind behind the smuggling operations, was deeply involved in the planning, procurement, and financing of these illegal consignments. The individual has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, underscoring the severity of the offence and the legal consequences for violating import regulations.

This interdiction underscores the DRI’s steadfast commitment to safeguarding the country from the illegal dumping of hazardous e-waste. Such imports pose significant risks not only to public health and the environment but also threaten the domestic manufacturing sector, which faces unfair competition and serious challenges from the influx of illicitly imported old and refurbished electronic goods. The operation reflects the agency’s ongoing vigilance and proactive measures in enforcing customs laws and preventing environmentally harmful activities.

