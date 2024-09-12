DRDO, Navy successfully test Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA DRDO, Navy successfully test Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM).

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy successfully conducted a flight test of the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Odisha. The missile was launched from a land-based vertical launcher against a low-flying, high-speed aerial target, successfully tracking and engaging it.

Test validates weapon system enhancements

The test aimed to validate several advanced features of the weapon system, including the Proximity Fuse and Seeker. The missile's performance was confirmed through data collected by multiple range instruments like Radar, Electro-Optical Tracking Systems (EOTS), and Telemetry. Senior DRDO scientists and Indian Navy representatives monitored the launch.

Defence Minister praises achievement

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded DRDO and the Navy for the successful test, stating that it reaffirms the missile system's high reliability. DRDO Chairman also highlighted the system’s role as a future force multiplier for the Indian Navy.

