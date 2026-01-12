DRDO flight-tests portable anti-tank guided missile with top attack capability against moving target Indigenously developed, the MPATGM consists of state-of-the-art indigenous technologies such as Imaging Infrared (IIR) Homing Seeker, all electric Control Actuation System, Fire Control System, Tandem Warhead, propulsion system and high performance sighting system.

New Delhi:

The Third Generation Fire & Forget Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) with top attack capability was flight-tested successfully against a moving target in KK Ranges, Ahilya Nagar, Maharashtra by DRDO’s Defence Research & Development.

Anti-tank guided missile: Know all indigenous technologies

Indigenously developed, the MPATGM consists of state-of-the-art indigenous technologies such as Imaging Infrared (IIR) Homing Seeker, all electric Control Actuation System, Fire Control System, Tandem Warhead, propulsion system and high performance sighting system, which are developed by DRDO's sister laboratories namely Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad, Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, Chandigarh, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Pune and Instruments Research & Development Establishment, Dehradun.

The Thermal Target System was developed by Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur to simulate the target tank. The IIR seeker is well accomplished with day and night combat operation capability. The warhead is capable of defeating modern main Battle Tanks. Bharat Dynamics Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited are the Development-Cum-Production Partners (DcPP) for the weapon System. The missile can be launched from Tripod or Military Vehicle Launcher.

Rajnath compliments DRDO, calls it important step for Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO, DcPP Partners and the Industry for the successful test and termed it as an important step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Congratulating the team, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat said that the trial target was successfully conducted, thereby leading the weapon system for induction into the Indian Army.

