DRDO achieves 'significant milestone' in scramjet engine development, boosts hypersonic tech Hypersonic cruise missiles belong to a class of weapons that can travel more than Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound (over 6,100 km/h). These are powered by an air-breathing engine.

New Delhi:

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) achieved a major milestone on Friday as it conducted scramjet combustor ground testing for more than 1,000 seconds. The Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), a Hyderabad-based laboratory of the DRDO, has developed a long-duration supersonic combustion ramjet or scramjet-powered hypersonic technology.

In a statement, the defence ministry said that the DRDL conducted the "long-duration active cooled scramjet subscale combustor ground testing for more than 1,000 seconds at the newly built state-of-the-art Scramjet Connect Test Facility at Hyderabad."

The statement further stated that with the "successful test, the system will soon be ready for full-scale flightworthy combustor testing".

The ground test is a continuation of the earlier test reported for 120 seconds in January. The successful ground test had marked a "crucial milestone in developing next-generation hypersonic missiles", the ministry had said.

The latest test implies India's significant stride in developing hypersonic cruise missiles, which belong to a class of weapons that can travel more than Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound (over 6,100 km/h), for a long duration and are powered by an air-breathing engine.

In its statement issued on Friday, the ministry stressed that the air-breathing propulsion systems, having supersonic combustion, play a critical role in long-duration cruise conditions.

"This test validates the design of the long-duration scramjet combustor as well as the test facility. It is an outcome of an integrated effort put in by the DRDO labs along with industry and academia and paves a strong base for the nation's Hypersonic Cruise Missile Development Programme," it added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the DRDO, industry partners and academia for the "remarkable achievement"

(With inputs from PTI)