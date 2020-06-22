DPIIT website NOT hacked, was on routine maintenance mode: Ministry

Image Source : FILE FILE

The Ministry of Commerce on Monday refuted reports of the DPIIT website being hacked. The clarification came after several reports claimed that the website became a victim of a phishing attack, and that site showed a Chinese letter showing on its screen that seemed to mean "meditation".

"There have been certain media reports alleging that the website of DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, was hacked. It is clarified that the NIC-DPIIT team had put the site on the routine maintenance mode in the forenoon of 22nd June. Logo that appeared on DPIIT's maintenance site was that of a Japanese company that created the site long ago. DPIIT website is now running on NIC cloud and site was recently security audited. No data loss/hacking took place on the website today during maintenance," the ministry said today.

